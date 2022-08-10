OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after buying an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

