Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.