One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,815 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF comprises 1.4% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAL. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,851,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 50,631 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,968,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVAL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

