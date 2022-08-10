One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

