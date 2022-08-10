One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $14.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

