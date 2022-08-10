One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after buying an additional 1,500,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.80. 295,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

