One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.71. 20,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

