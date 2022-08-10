OneLedger Tops 1-Day Volume of $143,619.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $143,619.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00128950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

