Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.
Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of ONTO stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 15,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,670. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
