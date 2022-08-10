Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTOGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 15,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,670. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

