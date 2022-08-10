Opacity Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $18,384.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,935.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00063353 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

