Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Stock Down 28.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 1,978,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,384. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 388.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.