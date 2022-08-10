Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $433.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

