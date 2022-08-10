Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Oppenheimer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OPY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $433.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
