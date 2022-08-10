Oppenheimer Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $35.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.54% from the stock’s current price.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 7,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.55. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $271,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

