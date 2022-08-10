Oppenheimer Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $15.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -139.27. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 37.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

