Oppenheimer Weighs in on OFS Capital Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OFS Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for OFS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,107. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in OFS Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

