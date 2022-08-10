OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 584 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,659,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $247,549,000 after acquiring an additional 693,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of General Motors by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.