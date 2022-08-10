OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $738,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

