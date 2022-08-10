OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $416,128,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.