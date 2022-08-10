OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 67 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.