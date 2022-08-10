OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.30.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

