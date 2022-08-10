Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 142,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 108,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 115,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,584. The company has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

