OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. OraSure Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 32.3 %

OSUR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,362,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $305.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

