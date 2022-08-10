Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

ORTX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,904. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.92% and a negative net margin of 1,452.46%. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

