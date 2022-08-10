O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,252 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.05 on Wednesday, reaching $727.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,362. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $653.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.