Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 27,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 42,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orezone Gold (ORZCF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.