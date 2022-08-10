Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 27,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 42,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

