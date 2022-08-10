Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $408,552.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.17 million and approximately $408,552.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,406,329 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

