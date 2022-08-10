Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ORA traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.66. 10,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.