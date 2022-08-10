Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger Sells 550 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $14,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,516.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 9,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

