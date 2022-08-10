Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Oxen has a market cap of $14.34 million and $418,615.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,905.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.28 or 0.07756610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00161856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00258044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00706085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00594498 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005595 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,437,216 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.