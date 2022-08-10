Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

PLTR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 1,600,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,767,438. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.80. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

