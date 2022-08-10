Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $90.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

