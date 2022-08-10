PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,970. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $136,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.