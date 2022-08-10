Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 243,275 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.00.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,853. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

