Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) versus NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Critical Review

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paramount Group and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

Dividends

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Paramount Group pays out 1,550.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $726.79 million 2.31 -$20.35 million $0.02 372.69 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.57 $43.08 million $3.24 6.42

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group 0.30% 0.05% 0.03% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 56.78% 16.16% 0.60%

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Paramount Group on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.