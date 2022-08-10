Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$28.29. 107,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.27. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.97 and a 12 month high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at C$323,570.80. In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

