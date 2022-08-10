Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

