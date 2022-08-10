Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 13500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$235.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

