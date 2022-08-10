Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,349. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

