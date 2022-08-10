Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Enbridge by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 380,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,700. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

