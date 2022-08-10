Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,226. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.71. The company has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

