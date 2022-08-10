Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.73. 40,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,119,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average is $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

