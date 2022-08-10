Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 110,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,503,070. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.