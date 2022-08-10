Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $745,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,832. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

