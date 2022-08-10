Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

