Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.14. 1,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

