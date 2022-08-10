Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

