Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

