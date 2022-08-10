PARSIQ Trading Down 5.2% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00540839 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.01911233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001984 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00279172 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.