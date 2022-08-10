Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Party City Holdco Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 28,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Party City Holdco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 2,788,598 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 373,190 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Party City Holdco

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.