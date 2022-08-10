Pascal Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $136.00 (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $403,739.96 and approximately $136.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pascal has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One Pascal coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
Pascal Profile
Pascal is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,715,700 coins. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pascal
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
